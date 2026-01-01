The UK's leading event for any visual storyteller, 13 – 16 March 2027 at Excel, London

The Photography & Video Show is the event for anyone passionate about photography, video or content creation. Thousands of visual storytellers visit over four days to try and buy the latest camera kit and accessories, get tips and inspiration from big names, connect with each other - and enjoy a great day out!

DISCOVER

Choose from 500+ talks and live demos, previously led by top level creatives such as Lindsay Adler, Charlie Waite, Don McCullin, Steve McCurry, Chris Packham, Amy Vitale, Brooke Shaden and many more.

TRY & BUY

Get hands on with the latest cameras, tripods, and lenses; explore video accessories and compare wall art products (and more!) from 250+ brands. And, buy what you need at exclusive show prices! 

CREATE

Get involved! Visit the Creator Playground build practical skills at our workshops; capture your own images and content, connect with other creators, get tips from the greats, and above all, have fun!
Visitor and exhibitor with camera

Photography

Searching for a new camera? Want to learn the basics of image composition? Aiming to take your photography business to the next level? 

Look no further. With a wealth of kit to choose from; and sessions focusing on everything from striking studio portraits to breathtaking landscape shots, we've got the entire photography realm covered!

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Visitors browsing video accessories

Video & Film

With a range of gear on offer to try and buy, and a packed programme, you'll have the chance to dive deep into the world of filmmaking.

Explore shooting techniques, achieve perfect audio and delve into post-production at its best.

There's something for every video enthusiast and production pro, at the show. 

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In the Creator Playground

Content Creation

If content creation is your thing, you can access all you need at the show.

Take the opportunity to upgrade and add to your kit bag, get tips from big-name creators,  and find out how you can maximise your piece of the influencer pie. PLUS create your own content in our Creator Playground.

Prepare to be inspired!

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Our 2026 exhibitors included...

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Exhibitor profile image for Adobe

Adobe

Exhibitor profile image for AG Photolab

AG Photolab

Exhibitor profile image for Benro

Benro

Exhibitor profile image for Canon

Canon

Exhibitor profile image for Capture One

Capture One

Exhibitor profile image for CEWE

CEWE

Exhibitor profile image for EIZO

EIZO

Exhibitor profile image for Fujifilm

Fujifilm

Exhibitor profile image for Godox

Godox

Exhibitor profile image for Hahnemühle

Hahnemühle

Exhibitor profile image for IRYS Photo App

IRYS Photo App

Exhibitor profile image for LEE Direct

LEE Direct

Exhibitor profile image for Manfrotto

Manfrotto

Exhibitor profile image for Nikon

Nikon

Exhibitor profile image for OM System

OM System

Exhibitor profile image for Shimoda

Shimoda

Exhibitor profile image for SONY

SONY

Exhibitor profile image for Tenba

Tenba


 

2026 show highlights

What our visitors love

Explore the show

Discover, try & buy, and create


 
  • Visitors testing kit
  • Belinda Richards talks dog photography in 2026
  • A model poses on the Adobe stand
  • Quote
  • A ballerina poses as part of the Canon Capture to Print workshops
  • Creator, Sam Bassett leads a panel on the Creator Stage
  • Visitors comparing accessories