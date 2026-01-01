The Photography & Video Show is the event for anyone passionate about photography, video or content creation. Thousands of visual storytellers visit over four days to try and buy the latest camera kit and accessories, get tips and inspiration from big names, connect with each other - and enjoy a great day out!
The UK's leading event for any visual storyteller, 13 – 16 March 2027 at Excel, London
DISCOVER
Choose from 500+ talks and live demos, previously led by top level creatives such as Lindsay Adler, Charlie Waite, Don McCullin, Steve McCurry, Chris Packham, Amy Vitale, Brooke Shaden and many more.
TRY & BUY
Photography
Searching for a new camera? Want to learn the basics of image composition? Aiming to take your photography business to the next level?
Look no further. With a wealth of kit to choose from; and sessions focusing on everything from striking studio portraits to breathtaking landscape shots, we've got the entire photography realm covered!
Video & Film
With a range of gear on offer to try and buy, and a packed programme, you'll have the chance to dive deep into the world of filmmaking.
Explore shooting techniques, achieve perfect audio and delve into post-production at its best.
There's something for every video enthusiast and production pro, at the show.
Content Creation
If content creation is your thing, you can access all you need at the show.
Take the opportunity to upgrade and add to your kit bag, get tips from big-name creators, and find out how you can maximise your piece of the influencer pie. PLUS create your own content in our Creator Playground.
Prepare to be inspired!